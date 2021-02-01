The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team hosted their first meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 30, and turned it into their third team victory of the season as they dispatched Stewartville-Chatfield, 139.95-120.85.

In all four events and all-around, the Wildcats had gymnasts place in the top two spots.

On vault, PIZM finished first through fourth. Sawyer Gorman placed first with a score of 9.25, followed by Jaci Newman (9.05), Eliza Goplen (8.9) and McKenzie Cordes (8.5). The Wildcats took the top three spots on bars — Newman (8.6), Cordes (8.25) and Gorman (8.1); top five on beam — Newman (9.3), Cordes (9.0), Gorman (8.8), Isabella Nisbit (8.475) and Alivia Berg (8.15); and top five on floor — Gorman (9.4), Newman (9.2), Berg (8.8), Vaida Justin (8.8) and Brynn Burkhalter (8.225).

Newman and Gorman finished one-two in all-around with scores of 36.15 and 35.55, respectively.

PIZM, 3-0 as a team, will next compete Thursday at Kasson-Mantorville.