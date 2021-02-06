RED WING — Hosting their second meet of the young season, Red Wing continued to show growth on Friday night against a Northfield team that finished third at state last year. Although the Wingers fell, 136.9-120.25, the team had a strong showing on bars and vault that offered up a few season-best scores.

Chloe Fox highlighted Red Wing’s performances with a season-best score of 8.8 on vault to take second place. Fox wasn’t done there, however. She also placed third on bars (7.575). Freshman Akacia Ingram continued to show her potential as well. Ingram took fourth on vault (8.45) and fifth on bars (7.075). Sylvia Marty had Red Wing’s lone other top-five finish as she took fifth on floor with a score of 8.05.

All-around, Fox took second place with a score of 31.45, followed by Ingram in fourth (29.65) and Maddison Marking in fifth (26.9).

Red Wing, 0-3 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Friday, Feb. 12 at Faribault.

Personal bests set at Owatonna meet





In Red Wing’s second meet of the season the overall team results dipped slightly but there was much to like about what was happening individually. The Wingers traveled to Owatonna on Tuesday and came up short 135.3-117.75 on the scoresheet but head coach Lisa Hanson said she was happy with the improvement since the first competition.

“It was a longer meet than usual but the girls really were able to pull out some really nice routines on both varsity and JV with a total of eight personal-best scores,” Hanson said in an email.

Chloe Fox had a great meet as she placed third on vault with a score of 8.475 as well as bars (7.7). She also took second all-around with a score of 30.15. Akacia Ingram set two personal bests, with a 8.4 on vault to take fourth place and a 7.675 on floor for fifth. Ingram took third place all-around (29.15).

Sylvia Marty also had a strong meet, placing fourth all-around (28.725) and on beam (8.15).