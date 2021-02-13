Seven days since their last competition, Red Wing was back in action Friday night in Faribault and looking for their first team win of the season. Although the Wingers had some strong performances individually, as a team they came up short, losing 127.85-117.925.

Chloe Fox led Red Wing with three top-three performances. She earned her second first-place finish of the season with a score of 7.575 on bars, and she also finished second on vault (8.525) for the second consecutive meet. On floor, she claimed third place with a score of 8.45 — her personal best this season.

Other top performers for Red Wing included: Jaysa Dille — second on beam (8.1), Akacia Ingram — third on vault (8.45), and Maddison Marking — fourth on beam (7.225).

“We dropped several points last night due to falls on floor, bars and broken routines. An event we usually perform well on, floor, wasn't in the cards last night,” Red Wing head gymnastics coach Lisa Hanson said. “Many, many good things happened as well. Several girls threw new skills on different events, especially beam.”

Red Wing, 0-4 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Friday at home against Austin.