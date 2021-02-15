The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team is off to a flying start this season, extending its early-season record to 5-0 after a 141.225-122 victory over Stewartville-Chatfield on Friday, Feb. 12. Not only are the Wildcats dominating their competition lately, but they’ve been showcasing how even when they aren’t posting personal best scores, the overall team points continue to be far beyond the opposition.

On Friday in Stewartville, Sawyer Gorman and Jaci Newman carried the load for PIZM as the pair combined for all but one first- and second-place finishes. Gorman placed first in vault (9.4), beam (9.5), floor (9.625) and all-around (37.25), while also claiming second on bars (8.725). Newman took first on bars (8.775) and placed second in vault (9.125), floor (9.4) and all-around (36.05).

McKenzie Cordes took second place on beam (9.15) while Brynn Burkhalter and Isabella Nisbit logged third-place finishes in vault (8.5) and floor (8.775), respectively.

“This meet wasn't as clean as our last meet. We had to count two falls on bars and two falls on floor,” PIZM head gymnastics coach Chris Templeton said. “To not have our ‘A game’ as a team and still score over 141 is very encouraging. Now we need to get more consistent and hit all of our routines.”

PIZM, 5-0 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Tuesday at Kasson-Mantorville.