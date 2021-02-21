Red Wing has been steadily improving during each competition dating back to the beginning of the month. While those improvements were welcome sights, it wasn’t leading to team victories. That changed Saturday when Red Wing hosted Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall, as the Wingers split the triangular. Red Wing defeated JM, 122.85-115.675, while Mayo came out on top of both teams with a score of 127.45.

The Wingers were led by the trio of Akacia Ingram, Chloe Fox and Jaysa Dille. Ingram earned first place on vault with a score of 8.6 — a personal best. She also took fifth place on bars and floor with scores of 7.125 and 7.875, respectively.

Fox had a consistent night, placing near the top in nearly every event. She took second on bars and floor with scores of 7.65 and 8.45, respectively. She also placed fourth on vault (8.5) and took second all-around (31.775). Jaysa Dille also had a strong day, logging the best Red Wing score on beam (7.95), good enough for fourth place. She also placed fourth all-around with a score of 29.775.

“We were worried about the girls having back to back meets this weekend but they really pulled it together and came into the gym this morning well rested and with a lot of energy,” Red Wing head gymnastics coach Lisa Hanson said. “Our floor routines are getting back into the point range that we knew the girls could reach and we again kept the falls on beam at a minimum.”

Hanson added that between the two days of meets, Red Wing gymnasts had set 15 personal best scores.

Red Wing, 1-6 as a team, is next scheduled to travel to Winona on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Red Wing hosts Austin

Against Austin on Friday, Red Wing had its second-best team score of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Austin came out on top, 131.6-121.75. Some of the top highlights of the night included: Dille scoring a personal best 8.6 to take second place on vault, Fox taking second on bars and all-around with scores of 7.775 and 32.05, and Sylvia Marty taking third place on beam (7.875).