Red Wing had its third-best performance of the season as a team on Saturday in Winona as the team scored 120.075 points, but the Wingers came up 17 points short as the Winhawks won the dual with 137.525 points. Although Red Wing continued to perform with more than 120 points for the third meet in a row, the Wingers struggled to find consistency from event to event.

Chloe Fox was the top performer for Red Wing with a third-place finish on bars, scoring 7.825 points. No other Winger broke the top-three in any of the events.

“We started off strongly on bars with Akacia Ingram and Maddie Brown scoring personal bests … but lost ground from there,” Red Wing head gymnastics coach Lisa Hanson said. “Girls threw some new skills on vault which didn't work to our advantage yet, but throwing them now is important to prepare for the post season. The combination of flat floor and falls on beam were not helpful to our score this week.”

Red Wing, 1-7 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Friday, March 5 against Mankato East and Mankato West.