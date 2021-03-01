HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson senior Caroline Erickson earned a top-ten finish on the uneven bars, while junior Maddi Fish and sophomore Emily Warren joined Erickson in competing in the floor exercise at the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Championships Saturday, Feb. 27, in Wisconsin Rapids.

“All three state qualifiers had strong routines and performed very well at the meet,” Hudson coach Erin Holly said. “I could not be more proud of these girls and the season they had.”

Erickson scored an 8.8 on the uneven bars in her third and final state tournament appearance. She also tied for 16th in the floor exercise with an 8.825, 17th on the balance beam with 8.575, and scored 8.2 on the vault to finish 16th in the all-around competition with a total score of 34.4.

Fish finished 18th in the floor exercise with a score of 8.8 while Warren was 19th with 8.525.

Wilmot Union Co-op won the Division 1 state team title with a total score of 145.8.