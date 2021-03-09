Red Wing wrapped up its regular season slate with a trip to Mankato to compete against the East Cougars and the West Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference triangular on Friday.

The finale was a tough way to cap off the season for the Wingers as they posted a team score worse than their last three competitions. At this stage in the season, the hope is for each team to be slowly increasing its scores, not having a slight hiccup and regressing slightly. On Friday, the Wingers posted a score of 118.150, Mankato East ended at 135.425 and Mankato West won the triangular with 144.4.

Chloe Fox was Red Wing’s overall top performer as she claimed the team’s highest placements — seventh place on beam (6.750) and all-around (31.0). Aside from Fox, Maddison Marking took eighth all-around (28.475) and on beam (6.7). Akacia Ingram meanwhile, took ninth in both bars and vault with scores of 7.5 and 8.55, respectively. Ingram’s result on bars was a personal best.

“I am hoping that our focus will become stronger this week with the Big Nine Conference back in Mankato on Saturday,” Red Wing head gymnastics coach Lisa Hanson said. “We have the skills, we just have to be able to focus and bring it all together.”

Red Wing concluded its regular season schedule with a 1-9 team record. The Wingers will next compete at the Big Nine meet in Mankato on Saturday, March 13.