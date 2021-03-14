Red Wing traveled to Mankato on Saturday for the Big Nine Conference meet. Although the Wingers finished in 10th place, ahead of only Rochester John Marshall, they did put together their best team score of the season with 123.925 points.

Owatonna won the meet with a score of 147.025, followed by Mankato West (144.8) and Northfield (139.375).

Leading the way for Red Wing was Chloe Fox, who finished 15th all-around with a score of 33.1. Fox did her finest work on beam with a score of 8.65, followed by vault (8.6) and floor (8.5).

Akacia Ingram had the team’s highest individual score with a 8.675 on vault, while Sylvia Marty performed well on vault and beam with scores of 8.325 and 8.25, respectively. Maddison Marking and Jaysa Dille also scored above the eight-point threshold with matching scores of 8.1 on vault.

Next up for Red Wing is the Section 1A meet at Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, March 20.