There are your typical teams that annually field winning teams no matter the season, then there’s the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team. The Wildcats wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a dual against La Crescent. PIZM won the meet 146.375-129.7, but more compelling is the fact that the Wildcats have gone 59-0 in the regular season over the past six years — all of which ended with a conference championship.

The team score on Friday marked the season best for this group led by six seniors. Records were also broken as Sawyer Gorman recorded a personal best on floor (9.8), while on beam, Gorman, Alivia Berg, Isabella Nisbit, Jaci Newman and McKenzie Cordes combined to score 37.45 — a team record.

Throughout the dual, PIZM gymnasts placed in the top three in each event. Leading the way was Gorman with four first-place finishes. She took first on vault (9.5), bars (8.85), floor (9.8) and all-around (37.7), and second on beam (9.55). Newman was right there with her, taking first on beam (9.6), and second on vault (9.175), bars (8.675), floor (9.75) and all-around (37.2). Nisbit took third on vault (8.975) and all-around (34.675), while Cordes placed third on beam (9.5), Berg took third on floor (9.225), and Brynn Burkhalter placed third on bars (8.6).

PIZM finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record and will next compete at the Section 1A meet in Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, March 20.