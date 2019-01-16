Search
    EXPLORE: A look at the history of Hockey Day Minnesota

    By Troy Becker Today at 2:46 p.m.
    2019 Hockey Day Minnesota logo

    BEMIDJI, Minn. -- When the pucks drop this week in Bemidji for Hockey Day Minnesota, it is expected to be a celebration of the game and its roots.

    Before indoor and heated arenas, players took to outdoor rinks and braved weather conditions -- regardless of the temperature or wind chill factor.

    Games this week are a throwback to the early days of the sport in Minnesota. Below, explore the interactive graphic to learn more about the 13th annual event celebrating the state of hockey.


