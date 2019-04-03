Falcon Briefs: Matsushima AHCA All-American

Matsushima, a Verona native, was the Falcons' top scorer this season with 14 goals and 17 assists on his way to earning first team All-WIAC honors. He was also named the WIAC Max Sparger Men's Hockey Co-Scholar-Athlete while boasting a 3.97 grade point average and majoring in business management.

A two-year team captain, Matsushima is a two-time All-WIAC first team selection and received UWRF's Don Norqual Award for student-athlete leadership. He has served as vice president for UWRF's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for three years and is president of UWRF's club baseball team.

Matsushima, who is on track to graduate this spring, is currently playing professionally with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the ECHL, formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League.

Matsushima is UW-River Falls' first AHCA All-American since 2010. He led the conference with 14 goals and ranked second with 17 assists and 31 points. He also added three power-play goals and two short-handed goals. He tallied three hat tricks this season, including a career-high four goals against Augsburg University (Minn.) on Nov. 3, 2018. He led the Falcons in multiple offensive categories this season including game winning goals with 3 and points scored with 31.

Softball ready for WIAC opener

The UW-RF softball team went 4-6 on it spring break trip to Florida to bring its record to 6-10 overall heading into a doubleheader at Northwestern in St. Paul Thursday, April 4.

Following the twin bill with Northwestern the Falcons will open WIAC play with a doubleheader at UW-La Crosse Sunday, April 7.

The Falcons opened play at the PFX games in Claremont, Fla with a 12-0 win over UM-Morris Sunday, March 24, before dropping their next five games, 7-2 to Carleton College, 5-2 to Franklin College, 5-4 to Buffalo State, 8-7 in 11 innings to Kalamazoo College and 7-4 to St. Thomas. They beat Oberlin College12-1 in their first game Thursday, March 28, and lost to St. Catherine 2-1 later in the day before ending the trip with back-to-back shutouts wins, 9-0 over Colby College and 6-0 over the University of Chicago, Friday, March 29.

Freshman first baseman Hannah Theobald leads UWRF starters in hitting with an average of .380 through the first 16 games with one home run and eight RBI. Senior Kaia Dorn has slugged two home runs and driven in nine runs while hitting .353 while sophomore outfielder Molly Kaspar has driven in a team-high 15 runs while batting .321.

Senior righthander Payton Speckel has appeared in 11 of the first 16 games, including seven starts, and is 1-6 with a 4.14 earned run average while freshman Corrine Roe is 2-1 in her three starts.

UWRF's home opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, with a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater beginning at 1 p.m. at Ramer Field.

Lacrosse wins three straight

The Falcon lacrosse team posted double-digit goals in three state games in Texas, all wins, including a program-high 26 against the University of Dallas Saturday, March 30, to improve to 5-4-0 on the season.

UWRF defeated Willamette 19-3 Wednesday, March 27, Southwestern 18-16 Thursday, March 28, and Dallas 26-13 Saturday, March 30, to move one game over .500 nine games into their inaugural season. The Falcons are scheduled to play their first game at Ramer Field Wednesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. against Hamline.

Sophomore Gina Jablonski of Stillwater scored a career-high eight goals in Saturday' win over Dallas to give her a team-high 24 on the season. Freshmen Emma Moonen and Sophia Leong had four goals each against Willamette while Leong had five of UWRF's 18 goals and freshman Cassandra Hubble score four in the win over Southwestern.