The Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey program enters the 2019-2020 season with a new head coach, just the fourth in its 24-year history. After its inception under Jeff Shelstad, rise to prominence during 17 years with Jeff Corkish at the helm and the past three years under Josh Colvin, new head coach Tim Duggan takes over.

If there is one thing Duggan definitely brings to the job, it’s experience. He has over 45 years of experience playing, coaching and officiating. Duggan, 53, grew up in St. Michael-Albertville and was part of the community’s first varsity high school hockey team in 1979-1980 as a freshman. His parents were part of the group that founded the town’s youth hockey association.

He had the opportunity to play collegiate hockey, but instead chose to join the Marine Corps. Once he was out of the service, Duggan got into coaching right away, starting with the St. Michael-Albertville Youth Hockey Association. He coached there for five years and volunteered with the boys’ varsity program for three years before taking a break, during which he officiated. Duggan has officiated at the youth, high school and collegiate levels as well as senior men’s and women’s.

In 1997, he saw an ad in the paper to help the new girls’ hockey program at Totino-Grace.

“I just had a daughter that was born in February of 1997, so I’m like ‘I have to see what this is about, get into it, I want to get my kid to play’ and I’ve never looked back,” Duggan said about that first girls’ hockey job. “I’ve been with the girls since the 1997-1998 season. Started at Totino-Grace and then probably five, six other teams all the way through to Hastings.”

Between Totino-Grace and now Hastings, Duggan has been an assistant varsity coach at several schools including East Ridge and most recently Lakeville South.

“I’ve been on both ends, I’ve been an assistant coach in high school my whole career but have head coached at the youth levels,” he said. “With Tom Kulenkamp at East Ridge and those guys, it’s almost like you’re coaching together. He’s definitely my mentor for sure, Tom Kulenkamp, he retired last year, he might get back into it, but to learn from someone he’s a super amazing guy. Had a great mentor in him and he’s just like ‘you know what, it’s time, go take a spot’. Because I was going to take a year off, I was going to take a break, so let’s do it.”

That year off never happened though as Duggan received a call from a friend about the Hastings opening and thought it would be a good opportunity.

“I’m just happy to be here and happy to just shake things up a little bit,” he said. “I know we’re the outsiders coming in a little bit and that’s ok. The booster club has been amazing and the kids have been very receptive, so I think we’re on the right path.”

Duggan said that getting the Hastings job was a culmination of several factors, but ultimately came down to familiarity.

“I come from a small town, I understand, I get it, I grew up there and this is a lot like where I grew up,” he said. “I thought it was a good fit for me and it doesn’t hurt that my high school colors were blue and gold and they have the same fight song.”

What will Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey look like under Duggan and his staff? Duggan said that observers will definitely notice a few changes right away.

“I can tell you what our philosophy will be, we’re pretty blunt coaches, we pretty much tell it like it is,” he said. “We don’t really hold back, but we’re good teachers too. There’s going to be a million teaching moments.”

“What you’re going to notice is less people on the bench, there’s not going to be four lines, there’s going to be three. You’re going to earn your ice time, no one who makes our bench is going to sit, everyone is going to play,” Duggan added. “If you’re a role player or whatever you might be, you’re playing, no one will sit there, we’ll find a way to make it happen. And if someone is having a bad day, that’s alright, where will you be valuable for us, you’re going to get in.”

On the ice, he said he’s still evaluating but that his team will have a very noticeable style.

“Aggressive as heck, extremely aggressive,” Duggan said. “Hopefully we have the kids who can do that, I think we do, I think defensively right now, that we’re a little weaker on the D side than we are on the offensive side. We’ve got some young goalies coming in but we feel good about this summer and what we saw.”

“We’ve always coached extremely aggressive, we want to push, push, push. Don’t give up the neutral zone, don’t give up the d-zone, don’t give up the o-zone,” he added. “We will be right in your face and if we fail, which we will, we’re gonna fail at it, we are. We got those kids so far out of their comfort zone this summer in scrimmages, there were 20 foot gaps between, but they learned. Once we went to our last scrimmages in Prior Lake, (they were like) ‘oh it’s working’. No matter what, you’re gonna know you’re in a game, you’re gonna know you’re in a battle.

Duggan also said that he and his coaches will continually emphasize passing and puck-possession, even more so than coaches they have had in previous years.

As far as expectations for this season, Duggan made sure to communicate that with a new coach, new system and with the players and coaches getting used to each other, he expects all of them, including himself, to fail at times and that it’s part of the learning process. However, he also believes the team is set up to have success.

“Looking at the schedule, I think Josh (Colvin) set it up pretty favorable for us to do well. I’m really happy with how he set it up, and we should have some success,” Duggan said. “I think we can be a .500 team, there’s no reason we can’t be. I think it would be a let down if we weren’t.”

Hastings started their season at home against Woodbury on Saturday, Nov. 9, and fell 4-2. The Royals led 2-0 after the second period and led 3-0 midway through the third before the Raiders got on the scoreboard. Junior captain Kaitlin Petrich scored the first goal of the season for Hastings unassisted just over 9 minutes into the third period. Woodbury scored once more before senior Taylor Larson scored for the Raiders, assisted by junior Brynne Jorgensen, to make it 4-2 which was the final.

Penalties were a problem for the Raiders, who committed six. Woodbury went 1-for-5 on power plays, while Hastings was 0-for-3. Woodbury outshot them 33-17 despite the Raiders having several dangerous chances and sophomore goalie Lauren Dubej had 29 saves. They are next in action at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against the Eastview Lightning.