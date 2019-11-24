The building blocks are there for the Western Wisconsin Stars to grow into a successful hockey team this winter.

The girls bring back key components at forward, defense and in goal, but must work in younger girls around them to fill some key roles.

The Stars open their season by playing in a tournament hosted by the St. Croix Valley Fusion on Nov. 27-30. The Stars will face the Fusion at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The Stars will face Bay Area, a team from Green Bay, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. The Stars finish the tournament against Black River Falls at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. All three games will be played at the United Civic Ice Arena in Baldwin.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism this season. The Stars return two honorable mention all-state forwards in Ellie Brice and Erin Huerta, who combined for 75 points last season. The Stars have a talented second set of forwards in Mackenzie Mike and Alise Wiehl.

In goal the Stars return senior Caitlyn Erickson, who was a standout last season with a 13-3-1 record. Returning in front of Erickson is the defensive trio of Bailey Williams, Ally Dahlberg and Kayla Huerta. Coach Huerta said Williams, who has a rare combination of power and speed, is healthy this season after being nagged by an ankle injury nearly all of last season.

The Stars do have holes to fill in their lineups. Two girls who were in the varsity rotation last season left to attend a private hockey academy. They also graduated Jade Williams, who was one of the top players in the area through her four high school seasons.

Coach Bob Huerta said there are younger girls with the ability to step into significant roles. He said the coaches plan to keep Brice and Erin Huerta together on one line and Mike and Wiehl together on another line. The coaches are auditioning players to decide who will be the other winger on each of those lines. The plan is to play the two forward lines and rotate the three veteran girls on defense through most of the games until younger players can show they are ready for more significant roles.

When the Stars scrimmaged against Eau Claire last week, it gave the coaches chances to look at the younger players in game conditions. Coach Huerta said there were several younger players who got the coaches’ attention. One was goaltender Lauren Sobczak. Others were forwards Grace Stock and Bryn Connors.

Coach Huerta said the team’s five seniors are providing the leadership component for the team.

“We’ve got a great locker room, a great vibe. There’s a lot of smiling. They all get along,” he said.

Huerta said the team’s main goal is to end up in the top half of the sectional tournament seeding, which will be a challenge with top teams like Hudson, Eau Claire and the Fusion in this bracket.

“The sectional final will be played here (at the Stars’ home rink in Somerset) and we want to get into that game,” Huerta said.

The cooperative team contains players from New Richmond, Somerset, Amery and St. Croix Falls.