Since winning a state hockey championship as a player at Hudson High School in 2004, Drewiske played Tier I, Junior A Hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede for three years, spent four years playing NCAA Division I hockey at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., and another two years in the East Coast Hockey League with affiliates of the Phoenix Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers.

When his hockey career ended he put his college degree to work in private business on the east coast, the last five while living in North Carolina.

Now Drewiske is back in Hudson with his new wife Jessica, new baby, new house, and as Hudson’s boys’ new hockey coach. And he’s excited for what lies ahead.

“I love home,” Drewiske said. “I was gone for 13 years and it’s really good to be back.”

Drewiske takes over the Hudson program after Brooks Lockwood stepped down last summer after seven seasons as coach.

The Drewiske name is a big one in Hudson hockey circles. Jake’s older brother Davis was a teammate of Lockwood’s on Hudson’s first state championship team in 2001 before going on to win a national title with the University of Wisconsin in 2006 and the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.

Jake and Davis’ parents, David and Karen, were longtime supporters of the Hudson Hockey Association, and Karen was known as Hudson’s “Hockey Mom” right up until her death in early 2014. The second sheet of ice at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center, previously known as Raider Arena, was renamed Karen Drewiske Memorial Arena in her honor in June of 2014.

Despite being away for the last 13 years, Jake Drewiske said he’s never lost his connection to Hudson hockey.

“It’s my alma mater,” he said. “We’re always going to stay connected somehow, someway. I’m good friends with Ben Bosworth and Brooks Lockwood. And Dean Talafous was one of my coaches back with Team Wisconsin. So it’s hard not to know what’s going on just because you have a lot of relationships here.”

Like Lockwood, who led the Raiders to a record of 154-31-5, four straight state tournament appearance and two state titles in his seven years as coach, Drewiske played for Wisconsin High School Hall of Fame coach Mike Stoskopf at Hudson. Stoskopf coached 24 seasons, guiding the Raiders to eight Big Rivers Conference championships, seven state tournament appearances, four final fours and two state titles in 2001 and 2004.

Drewiske said the foundation for the program’s success laid out by Stoskopf, and the sustainment of that success by Lockwood, share one single trait. And he’s eager to carry it on.

“What it comes down to is the fact that Mike started it, and Mike invested in the community,” he said. “I think this hockey program is an extension of the community. And Brooks came from the Stoskopf tree, if that’s what you want to call it. And I guess I do to. We’re active members in the community and we want to give back to a program and a community that gave coach Mike Stoskopf and coach Brooks Lockwood and now myself all the opportunity in the world. To us, it only feels right to do what we’re doing.”

Drewiske joked that in a way he’s been handed the keys to a Ferrari, and it’s his job not to crash it.

“But kidding aside, I just have to trust my staff, and trust my players,” he said. “It’s a good group of players and I have a great staff. Give these guys an opportunity to perform at their best and put them in a system where they can play easy, play free-flowing, and let the kids’ natural character as a player come out.”

Drewiske will rely on the leadership of co-captains Peyton Hanson, Kolton Prater and Hunter Danielson to get the best out of his players. Hanson was an all-state honorable mention pick a year ago after tallying 10 goals and 21 assists and Danielson had seven goals and six assists while Prater had a goal and nine assists from his blue line position.

Drewiske will also have the experience of his brother Davis and longtime junior varsity coach Aaron Richert as his assistants coaches.

“Aaron’s been the head coach of the JV team for I think about six years,” he said. “And Davis has been around the program as a volunteer assistant for three or four years. So I have a great staff.”

The Raiders will open the season Tuesday night, Nov. 26, at home against Chippewa Falls. And Drewiske said he and his coaching staff liked what they saw in the team’s scrimmage with Stillwater last week.

“I’m very happy with what we saw,” he said. “I think we were on our heels a little in the first half. We made a few adjustments going into the second half but I liked what I saw in the second half. Our special teams need a lot of work. But what you want to see early on as a coach is effort, and I think our guys gave a lot of effort tonight. And as a staff we’re happy about that.”

Between a wedding, new house, new baby and new job; all in the last year, Drewiske said he’s looking forward to getting his first season back in his hometown as coach started.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” he said. “But I tell you what; my wife is, let’s just say I wouldn’t be able to do it without her. I have a hell of a partner at home.”