When a team can go 10-deep at forward and has a highly capable returning goaltender, there should be plenty of optimism.

That’s the case for the Somerset hockey team this winter. While the Spartans will be working in a young defensive corps, the team is hoping the other veterans will balance out any defensive issues.

The Spartans were an extremely young team last season, when they carried seven freshmen in the varsity lineup. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said those players are ready for bigger roles this season. The Spartans are also strengthened at forward by the return of two seniors to the team, Beaudee Smith and Ryan Kelly.

Smith and Kelly will team with classmate Jordan Brown as the team’s top forward line. Senior John Wiehl will join sophomores Noah Bailey and Antonio Gomez as the second line. Gomez and Bailey were the Spartans’ leading goal scorers last season.

Four players will rotate on the third line, including Owen McDonough, Abe Sirek, Kieran DeFoe and Hunter Degerstrom.

Returning in goal is junior Kaleb Bents. He stopped 90 percent of the shots he faced last season, making a number of highlight video stops. He excels at being in position and squaring up to the shooter.

The Spartans graduated their two top defensemen in Jackson Haukom and Dominic Abbott. Sophomore Corey Rose was the third defenseman in the varsity rotation last season. He hasn’t been able to practice yet because of a shoulder injury sustained during football season.

Gilkerson said the team does have options on defense, led by junior A.J. Simpkins. Seniors Geoffrey Enger and Trevor Young will also be in the mix. The coaches are intrigued by freshman Brock Sawicki, who brings physical tools along with a 6-1, 210-pound frame.

Goal scoring shouldn’t be a problem for the team, according to Gilkerson, but he said the forwards will need to be two-way players. The Spartans gave up an immense number of shots last season. He said the entire team needs to buy in to bring that total down this season.

Gilkerson said he thinks the Middle Border Conference standings will be tightly packed with the Spartans right in the mix. He said Amery brings back its entire lineup, with Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond also returning a large share of their rosters.

The Spartans begin their season on Friday, Nov. 29, playing in the Warrior Turkey Tournament at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The Spartans will face St. Paul Academy at 4 p.m. that day. This will be the first of several games for the Spartans against high-quality Minnesota programs.