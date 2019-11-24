The team approach is what the New Richmond boys hope will carry them to a successful 2019-20 hockey season.

The Tigers graduated two major pieces of their team in Hayden Bradbury and Max Davis. Bradbury scored 31 goals and Davis started every game in goal. Second-year Tiger coach Zach Kier said no single player can be expected to step up and replace their contributions. But with the team approach, the Tiger coaches think the team can build upon the success that was started last season.

The start of last season saw the Tigers facing an almost complete rebuild. There was a ton of experience gained last season.

“We do look bigger and faster,” Kier said. He said the coaches want to see the growth shown in the team’s play, particularly wanting the team to be more aggressive at the start of games.

The team’s second and third leading scorers from last season, sophomore Sam Olson and senior Jens Christensen, return to lead what should be a balanced scoring attack. Forwards like Brock Unger, Tucker Erickson, Brayden Carpenter, Ryder Flatten, Gavin Anderson and Tommy Dornbush all showed they could contribute at the varsity level last season.

“I’d expect them to take another step this year,” Kier said, including all the young players under this statement.

Senior Garrett Thomas was a captain last year and he returns to provide an excellent mix of skills to the defense. Mason Erickson and Fred Riba also return on defense. Kier said Thomas’ leadership will be especially important because the Tigers will be playing two freshmen on defense this season.

The Tigers will also be young in goal. Sophomore Marcus Stock and freshman Blake Milton will be given the first shots at holding down the goaltending role.

The schedule is again highly challenging.

“The goal is to challenge ourselves through the year. That helps us get ready for playoff time,” Kier said.

And in playoff time, Kier has the goals set high, with the Tigers competing in Division 2 in the first year of the WIAA’s new two-tiered hockey tournament.

“I see us having a real chance to get to state,” Kier said. “Superior lost a lot, but they’re still Superior. I’d expect it to be us, Superior or Amery.”

The Tigers begin the season on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when they play at River Falls.