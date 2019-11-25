Hudson’s girls hockey team was challenged right out of the gate in its season opener Saturday, Nov. 23, in Hudson, and it came away with a 2-1 loss to three-time Minnesota state qualifier St. Paul United.

The Raiders, who are coming off their first state tournament appearance in 13 years, got an early second period power play goal from junior Carly Tersteeg but St. Paul United, a cooperative team made up of players from St. Paul Academy and Summit School and Visitation, made a pair of first period goals stand up to hold on for the win.

United outshot Hudson 13-3 in the first period and got a pair of goals 1 minute, 8 seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead.

A tripping penalty 49 seconds into the second period gave the Raiders their second power play opportunity of the night and they cashed in when Tersteeg scored off assists from senior Taylor Wanschneider and sophomore Leah Parker 24 seconds later.

Hudson outshot St. Paul 7-3 in the second period and had three power play opportunities in the third but couldn’t get the equalizer. Raider senior goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 27 saves as St. Paul United outshot Hudson 29-14.

Kunshier is one of three All-Big Rivers Conference players back for the Raiders after posting a record of 10-3-2 with a 1.36 goals-against average last year.

Hudson also returns two of its top three scorers from a year ago in seniors Nikki Olund and Quinn Winkoski. Olund tallied 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists), while Winkoski accounted for seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points.

The Raiders finished last season with a record of 16-10-2 and played a pair of epic games in the WIAA State Tournament, beating D.C. Everest 3-2 in four overtimes in the semifinals before losing the title game in double-overtime to Xavier, 6-5.

The Raiders return to action against the Western Wisconsin Stars (New Richmond, Somerset, Amery, St. Croix Falls) Thursday, Feb. 5, in Somerset.