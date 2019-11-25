St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey coach Matt Cranston prefers to look forward rather than back. That’s why he didn’t want to make a big deal out of his 250th career coaching win after the Fusion defeated Princeton, Minn., 3-1 in their season opener Friday night, Dec. 22.

“No real significance other than that it was number 250,” he said.

Cranston has coached the Fusion since the team’s inception as a cooperative program consisting of players mainly from River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville, and St. Croix Central high schools. In that time he has guided the team to seven Big Rivers Conference championships, four sectional championships and three state titles.

But the only thing that matters right now is that this year’s team is 1-0.

The Fusion return eight of their top 10 scorers from last year’s 15-7-2 squad, including their top two scorers-- twin seniors Abbie and Amber DeLong--who accounted for 28 goals and 57 points between them.

Abbie DeLong scored what proved to be the game-winner Friday night and Amber DeLong assisted on the Fusion’s first goal of the game by sophomore Bella Rasmuson while junior Tyann Mittl scored her first varsity goal in the win.

The game was scoreless through the first 28 minutes until Rasmuson gave the Fusion a 1-0 lead with assists from Amber DeLong and senior Lilly Accola. Princeton tied the score 11 seconds before the end of the second period but Abbie DeLong netted an unassisted goal 3 minutes, 52 seconds into the third to put the Fusion up 1-0. Mittl’s first varsity goal, assisted by junior Jaden Woiwode, at the 7:39 mark of the third, made the final 3-1.

Senior goalie Sydney Seeley, an all-state selection a year ago, stopped 21 of the 22 shots she faced for her first win of the season. Seeley played all but 38 minutes in net for the Fusion last year, posting a goals-against average of 1.60 with a .930 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Cranston said the season-opener against Princeton was just the beginning of a tough schedule for the Fusion that will continue with games against the Western Wisconsin Stars (New Richmond/Somerset/Amery/St. Croix Falls) this Wednesday, Nov. 27, Black River Falls Friday, Nov. 29, and the Bay Area Ice Bears, a cooperative team consisting of players from eight different Green Bay-area schools, Saturday, Nov. 30, at their home tournament in Baldwin.

The Fusion’s Big Rivers Conference schedule isn’t any easier with the third and fifth-ranked teams in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey preseason poll-- Hudson and Eau Claire Area-- on the docket two times each.

“We have a very difficult schedule this year so that will be challenging,” Cranston said. “It will be a very tight race in conference and sectional play, as almost all of these teams are similar in skill and depth.”