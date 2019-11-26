The Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey team is not off to the best of starts after a tough non-conference stretch of play. However, they have the chance to get back on track under new head coach Tim Duggan during Metro East Conference play.

The Raiders currently sit at 1-5 overall with their lone win coming in a 5-1 drubbing of Red Wing. Outside of that win, it has been rough going for Hastings against an admittedly difficult non-conference schedule. Their losses came to Woodbury 4-2, Eastview 10-0, Northfield 3-0, Chisago Lakes 10-1 and Dodge County 6-1. Five of those first six games were played at home at Hastings Civic Arena. The combined record of the teams those five losses came against is 19-8 including undefeated Northfield and Chisago Lakes.

Before the season started, Duggan said that his team would be aggressive and in the opponent’s face, unwilling to give ground in the offensive, neutral or defensive zones. They would emphasize puck possession and passing to generate offense. He said that he thought his team would adjust well on offense but that the defensive end might take a while. Duggan and his staff have the Raiders playing a defensive style and system so far out of their comfort zone that it has been a work in progress.

All of that can be seen through Hastings first six games. The offense has gotten better with each matchup, showing good signs against Woodbury at times, playing well against Northfield despite the score and then a solid win over the Wingers. After getting significantly outshot by Woodbury and Eastview, they have closed the gap or taken the advantage every game since. The power play is a work in progress. After starting the season 0-for-6 on advantage chances they were 2-for-4 against Red Wing. However, in the two losses to Chisago Lakes and Dodge County they went 0-for-12.

It is on the defensive side where they have real trouble. Granted, the Raiders have faced some high-powered offenses with great talent, but they were outscored 33-4 in those five losses and on average through six contests are giving up over five goals a game. Looking ahead, the Hastings defense might have the chance to right the ship as none of their opponents over the next three weeks to a month are putting up the kind of numbers the Raiders have given up.

Junior Kaitlin Petrich leads the team with three goals while junior Lexi Ramsbacher and freshman Kiki Radiant each have two goals apiece. Six different players have on assist each, Petrich and Ramsbacher both have three total points and Radiant and senior Taylor Larson both have two.

Hastings starts Metro East Conference play on Tuesday, Nov. 26, when they travel to Henry Sibley/St. Paul to take on the newly-formed Riveters. The following week, they host North St. Paul/Tartan on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and then go to Mahtomedi on Friday, Dec. 6.