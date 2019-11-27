Growing pains were an eventuality for the New Richmond boys last season, the first season under new hockey coach Zach Kier and a roster with very few returning players.

That growth is starting to show. The Tigers opened their second season under Kier on Tuesday with a 5-3 win at River Falls.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the game, only to see the Wildcats score three times in a six-minute span to build a 3-2 lead.

It was the first gut-check of the season and the Tigers passed with flying colors. The Tigers scored twice late in the second period, then they added a power play goal in the third period for the win.

Kier said there were a number of good things displayed by the Tigers, starting with their team speed.

“When we were moving our feet, I thought we were the faster team,” Kier said.

The biggest change for the Tigers may have been the number of bodies the Tigers got in front of the net. Four of the Tigers’ five goals came from hard work around the net, where the Tigers were able to battle evenly with a physically strong River Falls team.

“One hundred percent, it’s the weight room. We talk about it a lot. When you feel stronger you have more confidence,” Kier said.

Senior Jens Christensen scored the only goal of the first period to give the Tigers the lead. Sophomore Sam Olson scored in the opening seconds of the second period.

“Sam came down the left side and roofed it,” Kier said.

Then came the three Wildcat goals. Mason Erickson scored to tie the game and Gavin Anderson’s goal late in the second period put the Tigers ahead for good.

Ryder Flatten stuffed home a rebound for the only goal of the third period.

Kier said the Tigers have grown since last season and they understand better what it takes to be a successful team.

“We were learning through fire last year, myself and the coaching staff included,” Kier said. “We have a better nucleus than last year.”

The Tigers gained a great deal of experience last year, but they are also working in several young players. That starts with freshman goaltender Blake Milton, who stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced to win his varsity debut. Kier said Easton Schmidt, Charlie Boe and Ben Hahn also played quite well in their varsity debuts.

The next action for the Tigers will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, when they host the Northwest Icemen, the co-op team based in Barron.