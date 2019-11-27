The Hastings boys’ hockey team had its most successful season in recent memory last year, going 19-4-1 before losing in the second round of section playoffs. They return almost all of last winter’s team, but head coach Adam Welch made sure to emphasize that they won’t be resting on last year’s laurels.

“It’s one of those things where you have the success you had last year, it’s easy to get the feeling that ‘oh it’s just going to happen again,'” he said. “So the thing we’re working on each day is 1-0 each game and not worrying about last year or trying to be better than last year’s team.”

“One of the things we do in our locker room is after every win we hang the puck up and the final total we’ve kept hanging there, that’s been a goal of ours in years past is to try and catch that,” Welch added. “But this year we cut the pucks down early as kind of a statement that we’re a different team and we’re going to be the best that we can be and we’re not going to compare ourselves to last year.”

Key contributors returning from the 2018-2019 season are senior Cody Vieth, junior Jonathon Peine, senior Chase Freiermuth (captain), senior Terry Kuhn, junior Jager Kendall, senior Alex Foster (captain), senior Jack Klimek (captain), junior Jax Schauer, senior Leo Otto (captain) and junior goalies Tyler McCarville and Simon Hedin. Peine, Freiermuth, Klimek, Kendall, Schauer and Otto were six of the Raiders top-eight in terms of points and all were in double-digits. One thing the Raiders will not lack is skill and speed on the ice.

“The amount of guys that we have coming back has been a little bit better, we can kind of start a little bit where we left off last year,” Welch said. “You still have to focus on the details part of it and still have some young guys who you hope can contribute, but when you have this many guys coming back, especially at the forward position, it makes things a little bit easier with the terminology and systems and things we’re trying to do.”

Welch added that his team’s depth could really prove to be a strength of theirs with 11-13 forwards who could all play and another six-to-eight defensemen in the rotation. He hopes to be able to throw line-after-line at the Raiders’ opponents in short shifts to wear them down. It also encourages competition for the players knowing there are plenty of guys gunning for playing time.

On the other hand, he said that Hastings does have some youth on defense and that he and his coaching staff will have to focus on that area more. However, the presence of McCarville -- who was one of Minnesota’s top goalies last season -- and Hedin in goal will prove a steadying presence and help instill confidence in the defense.

The Raiders’ schedule remains similar to last year, though the non-conference portion is more difficult. North St. Paul now co-ops with Minnehaha Academy and has left the Metro East Conference, freeing up two more games. Hastings’ challenging non-conference slate includes Rochester Mayo and Century, Apple Valley, East Ridge, Champlin Park, Park of Cottage Grove, Farmington, Anoka, Northfield, Lakeville North and Owatonna.

Welch said he expects St. Thomas Academy, Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi to be atop the Metro East this year with Hastings, South St. Paul and Simley all vying in a tier below.

Hastings dominated Dodge County by a score of 11-2 in their home opener on Saturday, Nov. 23. Their Tuesday, Nov. 26, game against Rochester Mayo was postponed due to the snow. Their first MEC contest is Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Tartan.