RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The biggest thing for first-year Wildcat hockey coach Brent Swanson and his players going into their first season together is that everything’s new.

“New coach, new system,” Swanson noted. “We have seniors who are used to playing one way, so it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take time for us to figure things out. But we’re the type of team, eventually we want to get to the point where we want to be up ice. We want to be flying.”

The Wildcats showed flashes of flying in their season-opener Tuesday night, Nov. 26, against New Richmond, scoring three straight goals in a span of just over five minutes to take a 3-2 lead over the Tigers, who reached the sectional semifinals a year ago.

New Richmond eventually knocked in a rebound late in the second period to go up 4-3, and three penalties on the Wildcats in the last 8 minutes, 30 seconds of the game, including a five-minute major with six minutes left, resulted in a Tiger insurance goal and New Richmond escaped with a 5-3 win.

“Second period we were flying,” Swanson said. “We had a couple of mental breakdowns. If we can clean up some of those little breakdowns we should have ended that period tied. But they knocked one in there at the end.”

New Richmond got a first period power play goal and scored 1:09 into the second before the Wildcats heated up. Jared Plackner got things started with assists from Tye Kusilek and Braedon Harer and Cole Evavold tied it up with an unassisted goal just over a minute later. Steve Klechefski gave River Falls a 3-2 lead with Max Rotsaert at the 6:42 mark of the second but it was short-lived as New Richmond pulled level less than two minutes later before getting the go-ahead goal at the 14:07 mark.

Shots were fairly even with New Richmond ending with a 28-25 advantage and Wildcat goalie Andrew Aderman making 23 saves.

“It was a decent start,” Swanson said. “I wish we could have pulled it out there but it’s pretty tough to win when you get a five minute major with six minutes to go. Joe (Stoffel) is a big kid. I feel bad for him. It’s tough for him to sit back.”

Stoffel, a 6-4, 240-pound defenseman, was whistled for the late five-minute major on an open ice check with just over six minutes left.

Swanson played high school hockey in Ames, Iowa, and after two years of junior hockey played a year at Division III Castleton University in Vermont and two years at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. During the day he is a business education teacher in Ellsworth.

“My wife and I moved here 2 ½ years ago and decided River Falls is where we wanted to raise our family,” he said. “We love it so far.”

Swanson has coached at every level across youth hockey the last ten years, and said he and his new team is still getting to know each other.

“They’re feeling me out; I’m feeling them out,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is just lifting them up. When they feel like they’re not doing something right, I can tell. And it’s maybe because they don’t necessarily know what I’m asking them to do. And that takes time.”

Swanson and the Wildcats have until Tuesday, Dec. 3, to continue to get to know each other better before their next game against Eau Claire North at Eau Claire’s Hobbs Arena. He said so far the players are buying in to what he and assistant coach Zach Benson are trying to instill.

“It starts with us coaches,” he said. “We want to be a super high-tempo team. We don’t have two Division I forwards, so we need to be a group of five guys on the ice all working really hard. We have to be a blue collar team. We’re working on it, but again it’s new.”