Senior Amber DeLong tallied a hat trick and senior goalie Sydney Seeley stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team to a 4-1 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars in the first game of the Fusion’s annual Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the United Civic Center in Baldwin.

Eighteen of Seeley’s saves came in the third period to keep the Stars scoreless on five power play opportunities.

DeLong opened the scoring when she stole the puck at center ice and beat Stars’ goalie Caitlyn Erickson on a breakaway 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the game. She scored again 1:20 into the second period, assisted by Jadyn Erickson, to give the Fusion a 2-0 lead.

Western Wisconsin (Somerset/New Richmond/Amery/St. Croix Falls) cut the lead in half with just under three minutes left in the second when Ellie Brice found the back of the net, but St. Croix Valley (River Falls/Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central/Ellsworth) answered 24 seconds later with a Junueau Paulson goal, assisted by Abbie DeLong and Madyson Shew, to make it a 3-1 game after two.

The Stars outshot the Fusion 18-9 in the third period but came up empty despite having an extra skater for eight minutes, including a 5-on-3 advantage for two of the final three minutes. The only goal came off the stick of Amber DeLong, who completed her hat trick with just under four minutes remaining with assists from Lilly Accola and Jenna Bergmanis.

Thanksgiving Tournament action continues through the weekend at the United Center in Baldwin with the Fusion taking on Black River Falls Friday, Nov. 29 at 11:45 a.m. and Bay Area (Green Bay co-op) Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m.