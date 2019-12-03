HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boy’s hockey team’s season opener against Chippewa Falls last Tuesday, Nov. 26, was postponed due to bad weather but the Raiders went on to capture the consolation championship at the Woodbury Tournament at Bielenberg Arena with a 7-1 victory over Mankato East Saturday Nov. 30.

The Raiders were bumped to the consolation bracket after dropping a 4-2 decision to Champlin Park the night before. The game featured a total of 62 penalty minutes, three five-minute majors on Champlin Park, one on Hudson, and three coincidental whistles. Champlin Park ended up with 10 infractions totalling 45 minutes while Hudson had seven penalties for 17 minutes.

Despite the abundance of penalties, Champlin Park scored the only power play goal of the game, an insurance goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining to make the final 4-2.

Hudson was 0-for-4 on the power play but got a shorthanded goal from Carter Mears at the 11:54 mark of the second period to tie the score 2-2. Champlin Park held a 2-0 lead before Bryce Handburg put Hudson on the board 5:34 into the second period, assisted by Payton Hansen, and Mears scored unassisted to tie the score but Champlin Park scored the only two goals of the final frame, despite being outshot 12-2, to escape with the win.

Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger finished with 15 saves as Hudson outshot Champlin Park 33-19.

Details of Saturday’s 7-1 win over Mankato East were unavailable at press time.

Hudson will take a 1-1 non conference record into its Big Rivers Conference opener at River Falls Thursday night, Dec 5. The Raiders will visit Superior Saturday night, Dec. 7, before they’re makeup game at home against Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m.