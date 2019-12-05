The hockey rinks in New Richmond and Somerset were both rocking with vastly different games on Thursday. The Tiger boys won at home in a penalty-plagued game against the Northwest Icemen, 3-2. The Stars girls locked up with Hudson in a high-paced game that carried into overtime. Neither team could score in the extra period, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

Stars victory

Hudson was ranked third in the state heading into Thursday’s contest, so the Stars had to be at the top of their game to compete with the Raiders. While the Stars were outshot 48-22, incredible goaltending from senior Caitlyn Erickson kept the Stars even.

Stars coach Bob Huerta isn’t one for post-game honors. But after this effort, he made sure that Erickson got the game puck as a reminder of her performance.

“I thought she played a complete game. We couldn’t ask any more from her,” Huerta said.

The Stars’ goals came in the second period. Ellie Brice made a strong move to the net and it resulted in the team’s first goal. The second goal came when Erin Huerta got a rebound and lifted above the reach of the Hudson goaltender was down on the ice.

Those were the kinds of plays the coaches were looking for more often in the game.

“I’d like us to to get more shots. We get in the slot and we’re trying to make the nice play,” Coach Huerta said. He said the team still has a long way to go, but after four games, he’s encouraged by the progress.

The Stars will be back in action on Friday, making the road trip to Medford for a 7 p.m. game.

Tigers win

This won’t rank as a pretty win, but games where 15 penalties are called rarely end up pretty. But the W on the scoreboard increases the Tigers’ season record to 2-0, and the Tigers will find that total quite attractive.

All five goals were scored in the second period. New Richmond’s Gavin Anderson tallied the first goal, knocking home a rebound off a Ryder Flatten power play shot. Sophomore Sam Olson extended the lead to 2-0. He skated down the left side, putting a backhand shot in the upper corner of the net. The Icemen then came back to tie the score.

Olson’s second goal came with 55 seconds left in the period and it ended up being the deciding goal. It was another power play goal, blasting a shot through traffic for the goal.

There was plenty of frustration in this game. The Tigers had four goals waved off when the goal was knocked off its posts. Tiger coach Zach Kier said “the best word is frustrating, for our team and probably their side too,” in assessing the game.

The Tigers outshot the Icemen 39-20. Freshman Blake Milton made 18 saves for the Tigers.

The Tigers are scheduled to open their Middle Border Conference schedule next Tuesday when they host Amery.