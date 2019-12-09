To say the offense for the Hastings Raiders boys’ hockey team has been on fire to start the season might actually be an understatement. Heading into this season, fans knew the Raiders would be able to score plenty of goals after they scored over 100 in 2018-2019. But even that expectation pales in comparison to what they have done through the first four games of this year.

Hastings scored 30 goals through their first four games with 11 against Dodge County, seven in a win over Tartan, nine on the Henry Sibley Warriors and then three in a loss to Mahtomedi. That’s seven more goals than last year when they also started 3-1 with blowout wins over Dodge County, Tartan and Henry Sibley. Even better is it’s been a team effort as 12 different players have scored goals and 18 have at least one varsity point. Senior Chase Freiermuth leads the Raiders in both categories with six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

“It’s been a lot of fun to watch because it ‘s not just about how many goals, but it’s about how we’ve scored the goals,” said head coach Adam Welch. “It’s a lot of guys working together, playing together and that’s what has been the fun part of this thing, is everybody is playing together to get to those goals.”

Welch said that for Hastings to score as much as they have, it takes complete buy-in from the players in terms of the offensive system and the little things the coaches are asking them to do.

“I think our offensive zone, we do a really good job, our forwards do a great job of constantly moving, nobody is standing around,” Welch said. “We get our D involved as well, whether we’re interchanging and getting them down low or just going from low to high with the puck. I just think in general our offensive zone is really good.”

One area of emphasis for the Raiders this year that has really stood out on the ice is getting the puck out of their defensive zone as quickly as possible and taking advantage of their opponents’ line changes. Welch said they have worked with the goalies and defensemen to make that quick pass when they see the other team making a line change and for the forwards to push it up the ice when they have that advantage.

That mentality of push, push, push on the line change is just a part of what Welch and the Raiders want to do as a whole. They create intense pressure with a deep three lines, do not give an inch in the offensive or neutral zone and are more physical than they were last year. The result is the 54 shots and nine goals they created against Henry Sibley in a performance that probably gave the Warriors’ goalie nightmares.

Just short against the Zephyrs

Hastings had their first real test of the season on Saturday when they traveled to Stillwater to take on Mahtomedi. The Raiders played from behind the entire game, which featured some controversial calls, according to fans, including a disallowed goal for Hastings.

“They (Mahtomedi) came out and kind of put on us a little bit to begin with, I don’t know if we were ready for the speed that we need to play at,” Welch said. “ (We) kind of hung in there and hung in there and then we got a big goal from (Jake) Harris at the end of the (first) period to put us right back into the game at 2-1. Unfortunately we started the second period by having to kill a 5-minute penalty that they ended up scoring on. But our guys responded and continued to respond the whole game.”

The Zephyrs went up 2-0 in the first period, with one goal coming on a power play, before sophomore Jake Harris scored a power-play goal with under a minute left in the period. Mahtomedi led 3-1 early in the second period before senior Jack Klimek scored his own power-play goal to make it 3-2. The Zephyrs scored again in the second but senior Leo Otto scored Hastings’ third goal on yet another power play and it was 4-3 Mahtomedi heading into the third. The Zephyrs added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the game for the 5-3 final.

“People talked about the refs this and the refs that, those kind of things will happen, but our guys did a good job of continuing to play and we had a chance at the end of the game, pulled goalie at 4-3 and had some chances to score with the pulled goalie and didn’t quite get there,” Welch said.

Both teams went 3-for-5 on power plays and Welch said that the extra room in the offensive zone at the St. Croix Rec Center really allowed his team to move the puck, stay patient and they were able to score on a few rebounds. Hastings and Mahtomedi both had 26 shots and five penalties, though the Raiders had to deal with a head contact penalty that led to Mahtomedi’s first second period goal.

“It was a really good game for us as a team to see that when we’re playing our best we can play with those upper-level teams and I thought we did that,” Welch said. “But it’s also a good eye-opener for us that when we make a mistake good teams are going to score goals off of it and they made us pay on some of the mistakes that we made.”

Mahtomedi went into the game ranked No. 6 in Class A. Hastings hosts Apple Valley on Saturday, Dec. 14, in their only action of the week.