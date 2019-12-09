The largest goal total in more than two years carried the Western Wisconsin Stars to an easy victory at Medford on Friday.

The Stars rolled up 13 goals in a 13-2 win against an opponent that has never been on the Stars’ schedule before.

Medford is one of the smaller programs in the state with nine skaters and two goalies available for Friday’s game. The win improves the Stars’ season record to 2-2-1.

The game afforded the Stars plenty of chances to work on their offensive game as they amassed 20 or more shots in all three periods. This was also an opportunity for the younger members of the team to play a regular shift, getting their highest amount of ice time this season.

Within the first few minutes of the game Friday, the Stars had already built a commanding lead. Stars coach Bob Huerta said one of the best aspects of the game was seeing the veteran skaters working with the less experienced skaters on the ice, communicating with them so they were getting in-game learning.

The 13 goals for the Stars is the most goals the team has scored in two years. The last team they reached 13 goals was on Dec. 3, 2017, when they defeated Badger Lightning 13-1.

Of the 13 goals on Friday, one in particular stood out to Coach Huerta. He said the girls worked hard to get the puck to freshman Jamie Kulibert to get her a chance to score her first varsity goal.

The Stars resume their schedule at 5 p.m. Friday when they play at Chippewa Falls.

Spartan loss

The Somerset boys' hockey team had to deal with another close loss on Friday with their 4-3 setback at Chisago Lakes.

This game was tied 1-1 after two periods and 2-2 midway through the third period. Chisago then scored two goals, 26 seconds apart. The Spartans did get one goal back after pulling their goaltender, but couldn’t get the tying goal.

Chisago scored six minutes into the game and the score remained 1-0 until the final minutes of the second period. That’s when Somerset sophomore Antonio Gomez crashed the net to bat home the rebound off a shot from Owen McDonough.

Chisago went ahead again at the 5:45 mark of the third period, but Somerset matched to goal less than three minutes later. A.J. Simpkins and John Wiehl were working the puck from point to point on the power play when Simpkins fired a shot netward. Kieran DeFoe was stationed in front of the net and he redirected the shot past the Chisago netminder.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Spartans pulled goalie Kaleb Bents for an extra attacker on an offensive zone faceoff. The plan worked to perfection, with Beaudee Smith scoring, with Gomez and McDonough getting assists.

The problems for the Spartans came on the penalty kill. When Chisago scored twice within 26 seconds to take the 4-2 lead, both goals came while the Spartans were short-handed.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said he thought the Spartans played well, except for the few breakdowns while killing penalties. He said Chisago Lakes is a fast, physical team that provided a good test for the Spartans.

The loss left the Spartans with a 1-3 record. That have a few days to regroup before hosting the Northwest Icemen from Barron on Thursday.