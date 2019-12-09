HUDSON, Wis.-- The Raider girls’ hockey team is still looking for its first win of the season as it heads into Big Rivers Conference play this week.

Hudson played to a 2-2 tie with the Western Wisconsin Stars (Somerset/New Richmond/Amery/St. Croix Falls) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Somerset to take a 0-1-1 record into its BRC opener at home against the St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls/Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central/Ellsworth) Tuesday, Dec. 10.

All the scoring Thursday in Somerset came in the first period with the Stars taking a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the game. Hudson tied it up just 16 seconds later with Leah Parker finding the back of the net with an assist from Carly Tersteeg.

Nikki Olund gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at the 10:10 mark, assisted by Quinn Winkoski and Rose Giblin, but the Stars came right back to tie the score just 43 seconds later.

Neither team found the net through the rest of regulation and overtime, despite Hudson outshooting the Stars 48-22. Raider goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 20 saves.

The Raiders will host St. Croix Valley at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Gornick Arena, following the Hudson boys’ game against Chippewa Falls. Hudson’s girls will also host Red Wing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.