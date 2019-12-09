RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team scored the final four goals of the game to erase a 2-0 second period deficit and post a 4-2 victory over Hayward Friday night, Dec. 6, in Hayward.

The victory kept the Fusion undefeated at 5-0 heading into their Big Rivers Conference opener at Hudson Tuesday night, Dec. 10.

St. Croix Valley (River Falls/Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central/Ellsworth) trailed 2-0 before going on a power play late in the second period and Jenna Bergmanis converted a pass from Jaden Woiwode with 1 minute, 56 seconds remaining to make it a 2-1 game.

Bergmanis struck again on the power play 6:39 into the third period, with assists from Juneau Paulsen and Abbie DeLong, to tie the score before Maddie Buck gave St. Croix Valley the lead at the 10:12 mark with assists from Paulsen and Lilly Accola. Amber DeLong added an empty-netter with 1:40 left, with Woiwode and Bergmanis assisting, to make the final 4-2.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 21 saves as St. Croix Valley outshot Hayward 29-23.

Following Tuesday night’s BRC opener at Hudson the Fusion will travel across the state to face the Fox Valley Stars Friday night, Dec. 13, in Neenah and the Bay Area Ice Bears Saturday, Dec. 14, in Green Bay.