HUDSON, Wis.-- Three second period goals by Chippewa Falls proved to be the difference as the Cardinals remained undefeated with a 4-3 victory over Hudson Tuesday night, Dec. 10, in Hudson.

Hudson had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but the Cardinals responded each time, including three straight goals in the second period to open up a 4-2 lead. The Raiders pulled to within 4-3 on a Mason Baker wrist shot through traffic with an extra skater on the ice with 49 seconds remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Ben Parent’s unassisted goal gave the Raiders an early 1-0 lead but Chippewa tied it at the end of one before Harvey Dove made it a 2-1 game in favor of the Raiders with a power play goal 2 minutes, 33 seconds into the second period with Sam Ross and Hunter Danielson assisting. But Chippewa Falls went on to score the next three goals, including what proved to the the game-winner on a power play at the 10:56 mark of the second.

The Raiders spent six minutes of the third period killing off penalties but still managed 17 shots on goal. But they couldn’t capitalize until Baker’s wrister from the blue line slipped through a crowd in front of the net with goalie Alex Ripplinger on the bench for an extra skater. Hudson outshot Chippewa Falls 45-12 for the game.

Chippewa Falls improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference, while Hudson slipped to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in BRC play. The Raiders return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at home against Eau Claire North (3-2-1, 1-0-0).