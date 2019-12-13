HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson’s boys’ and girls’ hockey teams gave their fans plenty to cheer about by sweeping a doubleheader at Gornick Arena Thursday night, Dec. 12.

The Raider boys’ started the night by shutting out Eau Claire North, 5-0, in the early game before the girls’ picked up their first win of the season by beating Red Wing 8-1 in the nightcap.

Max Giblin had two goals and an assist and Matthew Mauer scored two goals in the boys’ win over Eau Claire North.

Mauer scored the only goal of the first period with an assist from Sam Ross before the Raiders scored three times in the second to put the game away.

Giblin’s first goal came on a power play 19 seconds into the second period off an assist from Payton Hanson and Harvey Dove followed with a shorthanded goal 10 minutes later with help from Bryce Handberg. Giblin scored his second goal at the 13 minute mark with Hanson assisting to make it a 4-0 game.

Mauer finished the scoring with just over two minutes remaining in the third off assists from Giblin and Hanson.

Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped all 14 shots he faced to record his first varsity shutout. Hudson outshot Eau Claire North 34-14.

The Raiders, now 4-2-0 overall, 2-1-0 in the Big Rivers Conference, have the next week off before hosting Green Bay Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

In the girls’ game Nikki Olund tallied a hat trick, Carly Tersteeg had a goal and an assist and Quinn Winkoski registered three assists as the Raiders dominated Red Wing 8-1.

Hudson outshot the Wingers 42-5 and led 3-0 after one and 7-0 after two.

Bayley Glasspoole contributed a goal and an assist in the victory and Leah Parker, Hattie Carr and Taylor Wanschneder had a goal each to round out the Raider scoring. Elle Runk finished with four saves in net.

Hudson, now 1-2-1, will travel across the state for a pair of games against the Bay Area Ice Bears Friday, Dec. 13, in Green Bay and the Fox Cities Stars Saturday, Dec. 14, in Neenah.