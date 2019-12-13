There’s nothing more exciting in hockey than a penalty shot, except possibly when it happens in overtime.

That’s what happened in Somerset on Thursday night. Somerset’s Beaudee Smith scored the overtime game-winner as the Spartans outlasted the Northwest Icemen, 5-4.

The penalty shot was called at 4:02 into the overtime. Somerset had just scored, but the goal was waved off because one official determined that the goal had been knocked off its moorings. Another official determined that it had been intentionally knocked loose, which resulted in the penalty shot.

Smith skated in on the penalty shot, put a move on the Icemen’s goaltender, and deposited the puck in the upper left corner of the goal. This set off a hearty celebration among the Spartans, who fought back in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Somerset trailed 4-2 early in the third period. Sixteen seconds after the Icemen scored, the Spartans cut the lead back to one goal. Defenseman A.J. Simpkins got the puck at the point and moved around an Iceman forward. He fired a pass to sophomore Abe Sirek, who was stationed at the doorstep. Sirek stuffed the puck into the net for his first varsity goal.

Midway through the third period, the Spartans tied the game after sustained puck control by the Spartans’ senior line. Smith got the goal, after he, Jordan Brown and Ryan Kelly combined to create several scoring chances.

“They had a really intense shift,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

Somerset scored once in each of the first two periods. The opening goal of the game was set up when Trevor Young chipped the puck out of the Spartan defensive zone, setting up a two-on-one with Owen McDonough and Jordan Brown. Brown made the pass that set up McDonough for the goal three minutes into the game.

The second period goal was also the product of sustained puck control. Antonio Gomez kept the puck in at the point. Brown came off the bench in a line change, and Gomez found Brown skating down the slot unguarded for a point-blank shot.

Gilkerson said the one negative to the game was the nine penalties the Spartans drew in the game. He said he thought the Spartans outplayed the Icemen five-on-five, but the nine penalties, compared to four for the Icemen, limited the Spartans’ chances of scoring.

The Spartans are back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday, skating at Menomonie.

New Richmond hockey

The Tigers ran into a buzzsaw at Eau Claire’s Hobbs Ice Arena on Tuesday. Eau Claire Memorial is an excellent team again this season and the Tigers found that out firsthand in the 9-2 Memorial victory. Memorial put 61 shots on goal, compared to 22 for the Tigers.

Memorial scored three times in the first period and again 1:39 into the second period.

But that’s when the Tigers started to show some progress. Caden McDonald scored on the power play 6:31 into the period, off an assist from Garret Thomas. It was McDonald’s first varsity goal.

Memorial answered that goal just over a minute later, but the Tigers soon cut the margin to 5-2. This time it was sophomore Sam Olson getting the goal, off an assist from McDonald.

Memorial scored twice late in the second period to end any momentum the Tigers were building and the Old Abes scored twice in the third period.

Freshman Tiger goaltender Blake Milton stopped 52 of the 61 shots he faced in the game. The loss leaves the Tigers 2-2 for the season.

The next game for the Tigers is at 4 p.m. Saturday, when they play at Mankato East.







