It was the classic case of speed versus braun when the Western Wisconsin Stars girls’ hockey team skated at Chippewa Falls-Menomonie on Friday.

Speed won out as the Stars pulled away for a 5-1 victory. This raises the Stars’ season record to 3-2-1.

It took a period for the Stars to find their game. Stars coach Bob Huerta said the team had fallen into some bad habits in their previous game, a 13-2 win at Medford. After the first period, the coaches reminded the Stars where their strengths lie and the Stars controlled the action from then on.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period. CF-M scored first, but the Stars tied the game when freshman Bryn Connors scored with 50 seconds left in the period.

Scoring late in the period happened in each period for the Stars. Their second goal came with four seconds remaining in the second period. It was scored by Alise Wiehl, off assists from Bailey Williams and Erin Huerta.

Ellie Brice scored off an assist from Huerta 6:22 into the final period. Huerta scored off assists from Brice and Wiehl with 3:11 remaining. Williams scored the final goal with eight ticks left on the clock.

Senior goaltender Caitlyn Erickson made 32 saves in net for the Stars.

Coach Huerta said he considered this game successful because of how the goals were scored.

“All the goals were hard fought. It’s nice to see the scoring spread out over both our lines,” he said.

CF-M plays a physical style. Coach Huerta said one of the main objectives for the Stars was to not get caught up in the opponent’s style. He said once the Stars began using their speed, they were far more successful. The Stars put eight shots on goal in the first period, but they had 28 shots in the final two periods.

The Stars will play two highly challenging opponents next week. On Tuesday, the Stars host undefeated Eau Claire at the Somerset Ice Arena. Two nights later, the Stars will skate at the Blaine Super Rink, facing a top Minnesota opponent from Centennial High School.