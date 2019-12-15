This weekend was circled on the calendar for both the Park and Woodbury girls' hockey teams as the two teams faced in a crosstown rivalry game on Saturday night.

The Wolfpack hosted the Royals and started off the night with an early lead and it allowed Park to win 3-1 in a key conference game.

Adie Steinke scored the first goal of the game for Park in the first period as Shauna Miller recorded the assist and Park led 1-0 heading into the second period.

About four and a half minutes into the second period, Alli Lentz scored another goal for the Wolfpack on a power play. Emily Waldo and Nina Fragola both helped in the assist.

Woodbury cut the lead in half with a goal from Erika Roepke to make it a 2-1 game heading into the final period.

The Wolfpack sealed the victory about eight and a half minutes into the third period as Emma Henderson scored on a short-handed goal to make it a 3-1 final score. Lentz recorded the assist in that goal.

Park's goalie Jocelyn Veary had a great night saving 18 of the 19 shots to create a 94.7 saving percentage, while Woodbury's goalie Anna Julius saved 25 of the 28 shots to create a 89.3 saving percentage.

The Wolfpack will hit the road on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. to take on Roseville. Woodbury will take on Roseville first on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.