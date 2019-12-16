The East Ridge boys' hockey team came out firing on all cylinders on Saturday night as they hosted Park in a crosstown rivalry game. The Raptors eventually won the game 6-2 as they earned a key conference game in the season.

East Ridge scored twice in the first period and the two goals came from Nate Somers and Marco Troje. The Somers goal was assisted by Tyler Wenshau and Nick Landin, while the Troje goal came from a power play and was assisted by Jack Brown and Tanner Johnson.

Park came back to tie the game at 2-2 with two goals in the second period. The two goals came from Samuel Janski and the assists were recorded by Lex Lindow, Brandon Greeder and James Rodriguez.

The Raptors came back late in the second period to take a 3-2 lead as Troje scored his second goal of the night on another power play. The goal was assisted by Jack McVey and Brown.

After that lead, East Ridge owned the third period with three goals to capture the 6-2 win. The first goal in the last period came from Johnson, while the second goal was scored by John Kremer and assisted by Landin.

The last goal of the night was scored by Danny Schmidt on an empty netter and the assist went to Quinn Carter.

It was a big win for East Ridge as this puts them at 3-4 on the season and 2-3 in the conference. The Raptors will hit the road on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m. as they play Eagan.

The loss drops Park's record to 0-3-1 on the season and 0-2-1 in the conference. The Wolfpack will host Stillwater on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in search of their first conference win.