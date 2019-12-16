HUDSON, Wis.-- THe Raider boy’s hockey team bounced back from its first conference loss of the season Tuesday night, Dec. 10, to Chippewa Falls with a 5-0 shutout over Eau Claire North two nights later at Gornick Arena.

The Big Rivers Conference split leaves the Raiders at 4-2 overall, 2-1, in conference play, heading into a non conference match against the top-ranked team in the state-- Notre Dame Academy-- this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Hudson.

Last Thursday night in the first game of a doubleheader at Gornick Arena, The Raider boys’ started the night by shutting out Eau Claire North, 5-0, before the girls’ picked up their first win of the season by beating Red Wing 8-1 in the nightcap.

Max Giblin had two goals and an assist and Matthew Mauer scored two goals in the boys’ win over Eau Claire North.

Mauer scored the only goal of the first period with an assist from Sam Ross before the Raiders scored three times in the second to put the game away.

Giblin’s first goal came on a power play 19 seconds into the second period off an assist from Payton Hanson and Harvey Dove followed with a shorthanded goal 10 minutes later with help from Bryce Handberg. Giblin scored his second goal at the 13 minute mark with Hanson assisting to make it a 4-0 game.

Mauer finished the scoring with just over two minutes remaining in the third off assists from Giblin and Hanson.

Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped all 14 shots he faced to record his first varsity shutout. Hudson outshot Eau Claire North 34-14.

Two nights earlier Chippewa Falls remained undefeated with a 4-3 victory in Hudson.

Hudson had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but the Cardinals responded each time, including three straight goals in the second period to open up a 4-2 lead. The Raiders pulled to within 4-3 on a Mason Baker wrist shot through traffic with an extra skater on the ice with 49 seconds remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Ben Parent’s unassisted goal gave the Raiders an early 1-0 lead but Chippewa tied it at the end of one before Dove made it a 2-1 game in favor of the Raiders with a power play goal 2 minutes, 33 seconds into the second period with Ross and Hunter Danielson assisting. But Chippewa Falls went on to score the next three goals, including what proved to the the game-winner on a power play at the 10:56 mark of the second.

The Raiders spent six minutes of the third period killing off penalties but still managed 17 shots on goal. But they couldn’t capitalize until Baker’s wrister from the blue line slipped through a crowd in front of the net with goalie Alex Ripplinger on the bench for an extra skater. Hudson outshot Chippewa Falls 45-12 for the game.