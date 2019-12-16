RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After being shut out in its previous three games heading into last Thursday’s Big Rivers Conference showdown at home against Menomonie, the Wildcat hockey team broke out in a big way against the Mustangs.

Braedon Harer and Max Rotsaert scored four goals each and Tye Kusilek netted three as the Cats picked up their first victory of the season, 13-1.

Harer and Rotsaert both had seven point nights and nine different Wildcats earned at least one point while Andrew Adermann stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced for his first varsity win in goal.

After taking a modest 2-0 first period lead on goals by Harer and Kusilek, the Wildcats put five goals on the board in the second period and six more in the third.

Freshman Ethan Hull scored his first varsity goal 3 minutes, 33 seconds into the second period to make it a 3-0 game and Rotsaert and Harer followed with goals before Menomonie scored on a power play to make it a 5-1 game at the 10:55 mark. Joe Stoffel netted a power play goal just over a minute later before Harer reached his hat trick with a shorthanded goal with 31 seconds remaining in the period.

River Falls scored on six of its 15 shots in the third period, beginning with Harer’s fourth goal nine seconds in. Kusilek scored on a power play at 2:04 and Rotsaert followed with a natural hat trick to give him four goals for the game before Kusilek completed his hat trick with 20 seconds left.

Harer and Rotsaert each had three assists to go along with their four goals and Kusilek added an assist for a four-point night while Hull, Noah LaVold and Steve Klechefski had two assists each. Stoffel, Teddy Norman and Matthew Marsollek had one helper apiece.

River Falls outshot Menomonie 46-30 while improving to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in BRC play. The Mustangs dropped to 2-5 overall, 0-3 in the BRC.

Earlier in the week the Wildcats suffered their third straight shutout in a 7-0 non conference loss to St. Paul Johnson. Adermann finished with 27 saves as St. Paul Johnson (6-1) outshot River Falls 34-18.

Next up for the Wildcats is a conference home game against Rice Lake Thursday night, Dec. 19. They’ll visit Amery Saturday, Dec. 21, before hosting a holiday quad Dec. 27-28 at Wildcat Centre.