It’s beginning to look a lot like...the Middle Border Conference boys’ hockey race is going to be an incredibly close battle this season.

That further played out on Tuesday night. The New Richmond boys went to Baldwin-Woodville and won in overtime, while the Somerset boys lost in overtime at Amery.

Tucker Erickson scored the overtime game-winner for the Tigers on Tuesday. The play began with Evan Iverson controlling a rebound off a Tiger shot. He spotted Erickson open on the back door and Erickson took Iverson’s pass and quickly stuffed it into the net for the win.

This was a big victory for the Tigers after B-W was the MBC champion last season.

The Tigers overcome a slow start where the Blackhawks built a 2-0 lead. New Richmond coach Zach Kier said the Tigers shook off the slow start and swung play heavily into their favor.

“Boys were working very hard and we had the puck for almost the whole second and third (period). We gave up a couple breakaways because we were too aggressive in the offensive zone, but that happens sometimes when we are trying to get the offense going. If we score on more of our chances then those breakaways against don't happen,” Kier said.

Kier said all three goals were the product of Tigers working hard in front of the opponent’s net. Brock Unger scored the first Tiger goal, grabbing a rebound and sliding the puck under the pads of the B-W goalkeeper. Kier said Garret Thomas’ tying goal came from a similar effort.

“I was happy with the fight in our team,” Kier said of the comeback. “The boys were excited.”

The Tigers have home games scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Eau Claire Regis will be the opponent on Thursday and Superior will be the opponent Friday. Following Friday’s game, the annual New Richmond Alumni Hockey Game will be played.

Somerset overtime loss

Amery may have been considered the preseason favorite to win the MBC, but in the first two rounds of conference games, it’s been shown that Amery’s margin is paper thin. Amery beat New Richmond in the opening round of MBC play. On Tuesday, Somerset took Amery to overtime.

If Somerset had one issue in Tuesday’s game, it was killing penalties. Two of Amery’s goals came on the power play, including the overtime game winner. On that play, Amery defenseman Grady Martin was able to take a shot from between the circles to score the winner. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said his penalty killers were just a bit late rotating, which gave Martin a clean line for his shot.

The Spartans had stretches were they controlled offensive play, outshooting the Warriors 34 to 23. The Spartans carried the action in the third period, with a 14-1 shot advantage.

Amery scored 4:30 into the game, but the Spartans tied the score five minutes later. That goal came on the power play. Abe Sirek carried the puck into the offensive zone. He spotted Beaudee Smith cutting between the circles. Smith split the Warrior defensemen and scored on a close range shot.

The Warriors netted the only goal of the second period. The Spartans got the tying goal with 3:16 left in regulation. Junior A.J. Simpkins skated around an Amery defenseman and fired a quick shot that cleanly beat the Amery keeper. This was Simpkins’ first goal of the season and it was his first game at forward. The Spartans got defenseman Corey Rose back from injury in this game. Simpkins had been filling his role. Gilkerson said with Simpkins at forward the Spartans were able to play three lines throughout the game, compared to two for Amery.

Somerset took a tripping penalty at the end of regulation that set up Amery’s power play in the overtime period.

Somerset plays another MBC game on Thursday, hosting Baldwin-Woodville.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars seem to play a top-level team every time they take the ice. On Tuesday, the girls hosted state-ranked Eau Claire, losing 3-1 at the Somerset Ice Arena.

The Stars scored first in the game, when freshman Maddie Johnson scored her first varsity goal 11 minutes into the action. Johnson is one of the younger players trying to carve out a niche with the team.

“When she got her opportunity, she capitalized,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta.

Johnson benefitted in skating with two of the Stars’ veteran players, Bailey Williams and Erin Huerta. Williams and Huerta moved the puck quickly during a flurry of activity, with Johnson in position to put the puck in the net.

The Stars coaches thought their team skated right with the undefeated Eau Claire team (7-0-1) which is currently ranked second in the state. Eau Claire put on a charge in the first period, outshooting the local girls 15-4. WWS bounced back to have an 8-3 edge in shots in the second period.

Western Wisconsin faces another top opponent on Thursday. The Stars will face Centennial at 7:30 p.m. at the Blaine, Minn., Super Rink. Coach Huerta said Centennial is ranked among the top 25 teams in Minnesota. He views this as a good that is a great opportunity because it doesn’t affect seeding, so anything that goes well is a positive and anything bad that happens is a teachable moment for upcoming games.