The New Richmond boys’ hockey team was able to shake off a season’s worth of scoring frustration on Thursday, winning at the New Richmond Sports Center over the Regis cooperative team, 14-1. The Somerset boys meanwhile, kept facing their scoring frustration Thursday, losing in overtime to Baldwin-Woodville, 2-1.

In girls’ hockey, the Western Wisconsin Stars drew one of their toughest assignments of the season, facing a top Minnesota program from Centennial. The Stars were defeated, 9-1.

New Richmond boys

The Tiger boys play an important game at home at 7 p.m. Friday, when Superior visits. So being able to score early and often on Thursday allowed the coaches to rest some of the players and give the less experienced skaters plenty of ice time.

Five Tigers were able to score their first varsity goals in the win. That group included Charlie Boe, Fred Riba, Easton Schmit, Evan Iverson and Tommy Dornbush. Eleven different Tigers scored goals during the game.

That was led by sophomore Sam Olson, who scored two goals and assisted on five others. Brock Unger also scored his first two goals of the season, one on the power play and the other short-handed. Garret Thomas also scored twice. Jens Christensen, Jack Davis and Tucker Erickson also scored for the Tigers.

The scoring didn’t come immediately for the Tigers on Thursday. It wasn’t until there was 4:04 left in the first period when Olson scored the first goal of the night. He scored again 40 seconds later, and Thomas scored 20 seconds after that. All three of those goals came short-handed. The Tigers added six goals in the second period and five more in the third.

Tiger coach Zach Kier said the goal frequency helped the players to relax on offense.

“Putting the puck in the net, that’s been our bugaboo. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we were finally rewarded for our hard work,” he said.

Kier said he hoped this win would provide some confidence for the Tigers as they prepare for Superior. He said Superior plays one of the toughest schedules of any Wisconsin high school team, so the Spartans will be fully for Friday’s game.

Somerset loss

Overtime was unkind to the Somerset skaters for the second time this week. On Thursday, the Spartans lost in overtime on their home ice against Baldwin-Woodville. Two nights earlier, the Spartans lost in the extra period at Amery. More costly, these were Somerset’s first two Middle Border Conference games of the season.

There wasn’t any scoring in Thursday’s game until the third period. Zac Holme scored 1:34 into the period after skating around a Spartan defenseman.

It remained 1-0 until the final two minutes of regulation. Somerset earned an offensive zone faceoff with 1:41 left and Coach Dan Gilkerson called a timeout to set up a plan as the Spartans’ pulled goalie Kaleb Bents for an extra skater. The plan worked perfectly. Beaudee Smith won the faceoff, sending it toward the net. Owen McDonough scrambled to the puck and got a quick shot away, beating B-W goalie Jacob Anderson low to the far side.

“We practice that play a lot,” Gilkerson said. “We scored a greasy goal. That’s what we need more of. We had chances all game. We definitely had more chances.”

Somerset withstood a penalty that came 23 seconds into the overtime. The deciding goal came when the Spartans were able to control the puck behind their own net. B-W’s Trenton Veenendaal grabbed the puck and tucked it into the corner to win the game with 1:21 left in the overtime.

The Spartans return to action at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, when they play Waunakee in the opening round of the River Falls holiday tournament. The Spartans will face Beloit Memorial at 1 p.m. the following day.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars were facing an opponent with two players already possessing Division 1 college commitments, so they knew they were taking on a major task. Centennial was as good as advertising in beating the Stars, 9-1.

The Stars were quite competitive in the first period of the game, trailing 1-0 at the intermission, having been outshot 10 to 8. But the game got away from the Stars in the second period, when Centennial scored five goals while outshooting the Stars 19-6.

The only Stars goal came with 10 seconds left in the game when Ellie Brice scored off an assist from Alise Wiehl on a power play.

The next game for the Stars comes on Monday, Dec. 30 in the opening round of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the Blaine (Minn.) Super Rink. The Stars will play at 8:30 p.m. against another Minnesota opponent, North Shore. The Stars are scheduled to play each of the following two days in the tournament.