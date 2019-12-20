RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat boys’ hockey team averaged just one goal a game through the first four games of the season. Since then they’re averaging eight.

After snapping a three-game scoreless streak with a 13-1 victory over Menomonie Dec.12, the Cats continued to light up the scoreboard in an 8-7 overtime loss at Spring Lake Park Tuesday, Dec. 17, before earning their second victory of the season, 4-1, over Rice Lake, Thursday, Dec. 19.

Four Wildcats picked up their first varsity goals this week, with freshmen Wyatt Bell and Teddy Norman finding the back of the net Tuesday and freshman Matthew Marsollek and senior Noah LaVold scoring Thursday night.

Tuesday’s non conference game at Spring Lake Park was a track meet with the two teams combining for 71 shots on goal and nine power plays. The difference was, Spring Lake Park scored on all four of their power play attempts, including the tying goal with 28 seconds remaining, while River Falls was 1-for-5.

Spring Lake Park’s first two goals came on power plays before the Wildcats made it a 2-1 game after one with Bell’s first varsity goal off an assist from Steve Klechefski.

The Cats trailed 3-1 early in the second before Max Rotsaert got an unassisted shorthanded goal and Norman converted a pass from Bell to tie the score. The teams then traded goals with Tye Kusilek’s goal with 41 seconds left in the period making it a 4-4 game after two. Jackson Edelman earned an assist.

River Falls found itself down by two again early in the third period but another Kusilek goal 4 minutes, 29 seconds in, assisted by LaVold and Stoffel, and a Stoffel power play goal at 9:57 with assists from Rotsaert and Klechefski, tied the score for the third time.

The Cats took their first and only lead with Rotsaert’s second goal of the game, assisted by LaVold, with 3:26 remaining. But Spring Lake Park forced overtime with its fourth power play goal of the night before winning it 4:33 into the extra session.

Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann finished with 26 saves as River Falls outshot Spring Lake Park 37-34.

Thursday night at home, Norman’s shorthanded goal at the 6:21 mark of the second period gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead and Marsollek and LaVold added third period goals in a 4-1 victory over Rice Lake.

Klechefski scored unassisted in the first period to give the Cats a 1-0 lead before Rice Lake tied it 3:29 into the third. The go-ahead goal came after the Cats cleared the puck on the penalty kill and Kusilek beat a Rice Lake player down ice and slipped the puck to Norman, who was trailing the play, in front of the net.

Rotsaert earned an assist on Marsollek’s first varsity goal in the third period while Kusilek and Stoffel assisted on LaVold’s first career goal. Adermann made 33 saves as the Warriors outshot the Cats 34-23.