The New Richmond and Superior boys’ hockey programs have two of the strongest hockey legacies in western Wisconsin.

This year, both programs are fielding young teams. So when they met on New Richmond’s home ice Friday, it resulted in an intense, sometimes scattered performance on both sides. The game went into overtime, with Superior winning 7-6.

The Tigers hit the holiday break at 4-4, but their break will be shorter than most teams. The Tigers return to action at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. They’ll face Dodge County (Minn.) in the opening round of the Kiwanis Hockey Festival, the first of three games they will play in the tournament.

There were a number of swings of momentum between the Tigers and Superior on Friday. The Tigers scored first, when Sam Olson stole a puck in the offensive end and blistered a shot into the net. Superior answered on the power play. The Tigers went ahead again when Mason Erickson stepped into a shot from between the circles. That gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead at the end of the period.

Momentum swung Superior’s way in the second period. The Tigers had a number of defensive breakdowns, resulting in Superior scoring four times in the period. The Tigers’ only goal of the period was produced by Tucker Erickson late in the period on a power play.

A fortunate bounce got the Tigers rolling in the third period. Cade McDonald had the puck behind the net. He attempted to pass to the front of the net, but his pass hit the Superior goaltender in the back and it bounced into the net. The goal cut Superior’s lead to 5-4 and it breathed some energy back into the Tigers.

Superior came back with a power play goal to make the score 6-4. Superior was called for a five-minute boarding penalty with four minutes left in the game and the Tigers took advantage. Tucker Erickson took a drop pass from Garrett Thomas between the circles and fired a laser into the net, making the score 6-5 with 2:54 left.

The Tigers got the tying goal with 2:15 left. Jens Christensen got the puck in the corner and fired a pass to the front of the net. Brock Unger was in perfect position on the doorstep and he slid the puck between the pads of the Superior goalie to tie the score.

Superior scored the winning goal with 2:31 elapsed in the overtime on a rebound goal.

Following the game, New Richmond coach Zach Kier tried to find words for the wild game he’d witnessed.

“We’ve got a young team, that will happen,” he said of the fluctuations in his team’s play. He said this game should help the Tigers believe they can play on even footing with Superior.

“We fully expect to play them again in a win or go home game,” Kier said, referring to the WIAA Division 2 sectional bracket.

Kier said all three forward lines did some things well during the game.

“We obviously had mistakes, but they were aggressive mistakes and we’d take that over being too passive,” he said.