It was a consistent night for the Woodbury girls' hockey team as the Royals hosted White Bear Lake on Friday night. The Royals were able to score in each period to take an early lead and win 5-1 before winter break started.

The scoring started with Marta Struve finding the back of the net in the first period. The goal was assisted by Nicole Stickels and Isabel Burt as Woodbury took a 1-0 lead.

Then, the Royals continued the scoring in the second period with three goals and two of them came from Burt. The two goals had help from Erika Roepke, Maya Struve and Elizabeth Lange for assists.

The other goal in the second period came from Hayley Zwakman and the assist came from Stickels as Woodbury led 4-0. Zwakman scored her second goal of the night in the third period on a short handed goal from Isabel Chmielewski.

White Bear Lake scored one goal late in the third period to make it a 5-1 game. Woodbury's goalie Erica Gillen saved 14 of the 15 shots on Friday to create a 93.3 saving percentage.

The win bumps the Royals' record to 7-6-2 on the season and 4-4-1 in the conference as Woodbury enjoys a couple weeks off from games with the winter break ahead. The Royals will face off against East Ridge in their next game on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.