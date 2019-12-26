Pumping five goals into the net is usually enough to earn a hockey win, but it didn’t work out that way Thursday for the New Richmond boys in the first round of the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minn.

The Tigers were outgunned by Dodge County, Minn. on Thursday, 8-5. The Tigers will play at 12:15 Friday against Hayward in the second round of the tournament.

The play of the Tigers has been going in two directions. The team is showing marked improvement in the offensive zone. But in the defensive zone, the Tigers’ play has been spiraling downward.

Dodge County scored 50 seconds into Thursday’s game, but the Tigers came back with three goals to lead 3-1 after the opening period. Tommy Dornbush, Ben Hahn and Sam Olson scored the Tiger goals. For Hahn, a freshman, it was his first varsity point.

The defensive issues started to swirl for the Tigers in the second period. After outshooting Dodge County 13-9 in the first period, the Tigers were outshot 19-10 in the final two periods.

Dodge County opened the second period with three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead. Caden McDonald scored with 2:05 left in the period to draw the Tigers back to even heading into the third period.

Again, Dodge County jumped out to a lead, scoring twice early in the third period. The Tigers fought back to cut the lead to 6-5. Tiger coach Zach Kier said the hard work of the line of Jens Christensen, Tucker Erickson and Evan Iverson directly resulted in that goal, with Iverson putting the puck in the net.

The score stayed at 6-5 for seven minutes before Dodge County scored again. The Tigers gave up an empty net goal with 45 seconds remaining.

Kier was blunt in his assessment of the Tigers’ play.

“We had probably the most disappointing third period we’ve had yet,” he said. “We’re having a real hard time defending our own net. We’re having a tough time picking up bodies and sticks.”

Kier said the coaches are thinking about their defensive zone structure, looking for ways to get stronger coverage around the net.