HUDSON, Wis.-- Peyton Hanson’s goal with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second period proved to be the game winner as the Hudson boys’ hockey team topped Breck, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Thursday night, Dec. 26, in Blaine.

The victory puts the Raiders into the semifinals of the tournament’s Gold Division against either Sartell or University School of Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Blaine. The winner of that game will face either Park or Academy of Holy Angels for the Gold Division title Saturday, Dec. 29, at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

Hanson’s go-ahead goal snapped a 1-1 tie and was assisted by Sam Ross and Kolton Prater. Zach Kochendorfer’s first goal of the season 5:41 into the third period off an assist from Carter Mears gave Hudson a 3-1 lead before Hanson added an empty-netter with 1:19 remaining to make the final 4-1.

Nolan Wagner’s goal with 46 seconds left in the first period, assisted by Mears and Ben Parent, put the Raiders up 1-0 before Breck scored its only goal 9:15 into the second to tie the score.

Hudson goalie Alex Ripplnger finished with 11 saves as the Raiders outshot the Mustangs 38-12.