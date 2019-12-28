HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team broke open a close game with four goals in the second period and scored four more times in the third to defeat Sartell, 10-3, in the semifinals of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Friday night, Dec. 27, in Blaine.

The win puts the Raiders in the Gold Division title game against Academy of Holy Angels at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

Friday’s semifinal was tied 2-2 after one period of play before the Raiders scored six straight goals to break the game open.

Nolan Wagner, Bryce Handberg, Harvey Dove and Peyton Hanson scored second period goals to give Hudson a 6-2 lead and Hanson and Dove opened the third with back-to-back goals before Sartell made it an 8-3 game with six minutes remaining. Kyle Cowan and Jacob Johnson ended the scoring to make the final 10-3.

Carter Mears and Max Giblin had the first period goals for Hudson.

Sam Ross and Matthew Mauer each had three assists in the win and Hanson finished with two goals and two assists while Giblin and Wagner had a goal and assist each. Hunter Danielson, Zach Kochendorfer, Eric Oberlander, Easton Schultz and Nick Jilek added one assist apiece.

Alex Ripplinger finished with 16 saves as Hudson outshot Sartell 43-19.