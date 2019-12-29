HUDSON, Wis.-- Carter Mears had a hat trick, including what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period, to lead the Hudson boys’ hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Holy Angels in the Gold Division championship game at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Tria Rink in St. Paul Saturday night, Aug. 28.

It’s the third straight title for the Raiders at the prestigious Minnesota holiday tournament formerly known as the Schwan Cup. They won the Bronze Division championship in 2017 and the Silver Division title last year.

Mears opened the scoring 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the game with an assist from Harvey Dove. Holy Angels tied it with just over two minutes left in the first period but Nolan Wagner scored 15 seconds later with an assist from Zach Kochendorfer to give Hudson a 2-1 lead after one.

Mears scored the only goal of the second period, unassisted, at the 11:53 mark to give Hudson a 3-1 lead and Holy Angels pulled to within one seven minutes into the third but Mears sealed it with an empty-netter with 34 seconds left with assists going to Peyton Hanson and Kolton Prater.

Hudson played a penalty-free game and outshot Holy Angels 40-23 with Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger finishing with 21 saves.

The Raiders, now 7-3 on the season, will kick off the new year by hosting New Richmond (5-6) Thursday, Jan. 2. They’ll return to Big Rivers Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 7, at home against Menomonie.