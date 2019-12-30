RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls boys’ hockey team continued to pile up goals with a 7-1 victory over Beloit Memorial in the first game of its home holiday tournament Friday night before being slowed down by Waunakee Saturday in a 6-1 loss.

Friday night’s victory was the third straight for the Wildcats and fourth in fifth games after opening the season 0-4.

River Falls came out firing, scoring on six of their first 17 shots to break the game open. Jared Plackner opened the scoring five minutes in and Joe Stoffel followed with two quick goals just over a minute apart, the second on a power play, before Max Rotsaert, Teddy Norman and Tye Kusilek tallied goals before the period was over.

After a scoreless second period, Beloit Memorial spoiled the shutout 4 minutes, 29 seconds into the third, before Cole Evalvold made the final 7-1 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Stoffel added two assists to go along with his two goals and Kusilek contributed two assists while Norman, Rotsaert, and Braedon Harer had one apiece. Junior goalie Landon Wilkens made eight saves for his first varsity win as the Wildcats outshot the Purple Knights 41-9.

Saturday night Waunakee broke open a scoreless game with four goals in the second period and led 5-0 before Ethan Hull put the Wildcats on the board 4:27 into the third, with an assist from Steve Klechefski, but the Warriors added another goal to make the final 6-1.

Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann made 18 saves in the first two periods and Wilkens stopped nine shots in the third as Waunakee outshot River Falls 35-20.

The Wildcats, now 4-6 on the season, will visit St. Paul Highland Park Thursday, Jan. 2.