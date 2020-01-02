After winning two games in the River Falls tournament last weekend, the Somerset boys are hoping for similar success with two games at the Onalaska hockey rink this weekend.

The Spartans will face two teams at the opposite end of the success spectrum this weekend. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spartans face the Onalaska/La Crosse co-op team that is 8-2-1 this season. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said Friday’s opponent is a team with exceptional speed, especially at forward. At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Spartans will face Aquinas/Holmen team that is 1-10-1 this season.

A win over a state-ranked team got the Spartans out to a great start in last weekend’s River Falls tournament. The Spartans faced Waunakee in the opening round of the tournament. Somerset scored on its first two shots and led throughout its 7-4 win. Waunakee went into the game ranked fifth in Division 2. Somerset’s Ryan Kelly scored on a backhander 14 seconds into the game and Noah Bailey scored at the 1:47 mark off a pass from Antonio Gomez.

Nearly every one of Somerset’s goals in Friday’s game came on odd-man rushes. Waunakee played a big-play style, trying long passes for breakaways. A few worked, but Somerset picked off many of those passes and turned them into breaks that led to goals.

Waunakee turned up the intensity late in the first period, cutting Somerset’s lead to 2-1. Somerset jumped on its scoring opportunities in the second period, using goals from Jordan Brown, Beaudee Smith and Kelly to take a 5-1 lead. Somerset got goals from Kieran DeFoe and Smith in the third period.

Somerset took a five-minute major penalty in the third period and Waunakee unleashed a barrage of shots. Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents stood up to the storm of shots. Waunakee outshot the Spartans 19-4 in third period.

Friday’s game gave the Spartans momentum rolling into Saturday’s game against Beloit Memorial. Beloit is 2-8 this season, so the Spartans knew they had a good opportunity. Gilkerson said the Spartans set a goal of limiting Beloit’s shots on goal. The Spartans held Beloit to seven shots and Bents stopped them all for the Spartans’ first shutout of the season.

Somerset scored once in the first period, where Owen McDonough won a battle for a rebound to score with 38 seconds left in the period.

John Wiehl and Jacob DeFoe scored in the second period and Smith scored in the third period. Smith’s goal came short-handed, when he blocked a shot, skated the length of the ice and deked the Beloit goaltender to score.

Smith leads the Spartans with 20 points. The coaches have been using him with a number of line combinations.

“He’s creating a lot of chances. He’s making the players around him better,” Gilkerson said.

With the early advantage, the Spartans rolled four lines through the second and third periods. The two wins raise Somerset's season record to 5-5.