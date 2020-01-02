The Western Wisconsin Stars girls moved up a division in this year’s Herb Brooks Holiday Classic hockey tournament and they still reached the championship game.

In the title game of the Bronze Division, the Stars lost 3-2 in overtime to River Lakes, a team from the St. Cloud, Minn., area. This was one of two overtime games for the Stars in the tournament. They opened the tournament on Monday, Dec. 29, facing North Shore from Northern Minnesota. Erin Huerta scored 45 seconds into the overtime to give the Stars the 5-4 victory.

The following day, the Stars beat a team from Minnesota’s Iron Range, shutting down the Eveleth-Gilbert team, 3-0, to qualify for the championship game on New Year’s Day.

Last year was the Stars’ first time competing in the tournament, then called the Schwan Cup. They competed in the open division because they were a first-year program. Based on their title last season, the Stars were moved up a division to the Bronze level this year. The championship was played at the TRIA rink, a scenic third story venue with a glass wall that overlooks the St. Paul skyline.

The first period of the tournament was the Stars’ roughest. Coming off a 10-day layoff, Stars coach Bob Huerta termed the girls’ play as “rusty” as they fell behind 2-0 against North Shore. Their play did a 180-degree swing in the second period as the Stars reeled off four straight goals. Bailey Williams started the charge, followed by a goal from Ellie Brice and two from Bryn Connors. North Shore scored with 13 seconds left in the second period and again early in the third period.

The game-winner came 35 seconds into the overtime. Williams fired a shot toward the net, with Huerta deflecting the shot past the goaltender.

Sophomore Alise Wiehl had her most productive game as a Stars player. She assisted on each of the final four Stars goals.

“She was definitely a playmaker,” said Coach Huerta, saying the line of Wiehl, Connors and Emma Larkowski put together a strong performance.

The Stars used all three of the team’s goaltenders in the tournament. On Tuesday, freshman Lauren Sobczak was exceptional in shutting out Eveleth-Gilbert. She stopped all 28 shots she faced.

“Lauren was lights out. She really took charge,” Coach Huerta said.

This was a physical clash between two teams ready to play that way. Brice scored 3:43 into the game and Huerta scored in the closing seconds of the period. Huerta scored again in the third period. Brice assisted on both of Huerta’s goals.

In the title game, the Stars and River Lakes played a scoreless opening period. River Lakes scored two goals, 50 seconds apart, early in the second period.

Williams took it upon herself to get the Stars rolling. When a puck was chipped out of the Stars’ zone, she noticed a River Lakes defender wasn’t at full speed going to retrieve the puck. Williams swooped in and stole the puck, skating in to score midway through the period.

“That lit a spark under us,” Coach Huerta said.

A few minutes later, the Stars had to kill a penalty. Just as the penalty ended, defender Ally Dahlberg fired the puck to Brice and she skated in to score the tying goal.

River Lakes got the winning goal with 3:51 left in the overtime as the Stars were killing a penalty. There was indecision between two Stars on who would play the puck along the boards. In that moment, a River Lakes player chipped the puck ahead for a two-on-one break that turned into the deciding goal.

The Stars continue their schedule on Saturday when they host the Wisconsin Valley Union team from the Marshfield area. That game will be played at 2 p.m. at the Somerset Ice Arena.